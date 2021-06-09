Offset talks about voting for the first time as a convicted felon last year

Offset spoke about how he became a pillar in his community and helped people pick Joe Biden as the president

Famed rapper Offset talked about being a big influence in his community and how that led to him having a huge impact on the results of last year's general elections in the United States.

While in conversation with Billboard, the Clout hit maker, 29, touched upon voting for the first time as a convicted felon and how he became a pillar in his community and helped people pick Joe Biden as the president.

“With voting, I just never felt like I was a part of that. I was young, too. I’m just a grown man now, and I understand the importance and we can only change things by voting,” the rapper explained.

“When I went to Gwinnett [County], I know I helped Biden win on that. I don’t want to name him in the thing, but it’s the facts. Gwinnett County was in the red at first, and then when I did that, it went to blue. It’s the first time Georgia did that in like 10 or 20 years. Contributing to that, I felt the power, and it was just the right thing to do,” he added.