Kim Kardashian and Kanye West thinking about getting back together?

Fans of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were surprised to see Khloe and Kim Kardashian wishing the rapper on his birthday.

While Khloe called West her "brother for life" on Instagram, Kim sent birthday greetings to father of her children with a message that read "Happy birthday.Love you for life".

Kim Kardashian who filed for divorce from her husband in February still follows the rapper on Instagram and Twitter.

The reality TV star shared a throwback picture of her family which also feature Kanye.

After seeing Kardashian sisters' birthday wishes for the American rapper, fans of the former celebrity couple have started wondering whether Kim and Kanye are thinking about getting back together.