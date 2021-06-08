Keira Knightley admits she faced a barrage of harassment like all women

Hollywood star Keira Knightley spoke out against the rampant culture of harassment against women all across the globe.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Pride and Prejudice actor said that “literally” everyone has fallen prey to misogyny in public spaces.

She said that much like other women, she too had to face harassment and had to take precautions while walking alone at night.

“It was when women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they’re safe, and I thought ‘I do every single one of them, and I don’t even think about it’,” she said.

"It’s depressing. I think that’s why I’m enjoying listening to (Manda Scott’s book series) Boudica,” she said.