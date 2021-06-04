 
Fri Jun 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 4, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox exude couple goals in Disneyland trip

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 04, 2021

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly never cease to amaze as they exude couple goals whenever they are spotted together.

In their latest outing, the adorable couple could be seen enjoying their time at Disneyland in California with her parents and other family members.

They were joined at the hip as they strolled hand-in-hand in the theme park.

The duo didn’t stop their cuteness there and in fact chose to sport baggy sweatpants with the theme-park’s most classic accessory, the mouse ears.

The pair also spent their time on some fun theme park rides.

Take a look:



