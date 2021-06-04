Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner roped in for HBO Max series The Staircase

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner is all set to be seen on HBO Max in its upcoming series The Staircase.

The star-studded cast of the eight-episode crime series includes Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Directed by Antonio Campos, the series is inspired by the Netflix true-crime documentary series.

The 25-year-old English actress will play one of the lead roles in the series, as she will be seen performing as Margaret Ratliff who is one of convicted killer Michael Peterson's adopted daughters.

Michael Peterson played by Colin Firth is accused of killing his wife, Kathleen played by Toni Collette in 2001, according to Variety. But, he asserts that she died as she fell down the stairs at their home. But he is not believed by police who suspect he murdered her and made it to look like an accident.

Sophie Turner shot to fame as she portrayed Sansa Stark in all eight seasons of the American fantasy series, Game of Thrones.

