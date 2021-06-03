BTS touch on their intentions behind naming new MV ‘Butter’

BTS recently weighed in on the intention behind naming their brand new all-English hit ‘Butter’.

The duo got candid over it all during their most recent interview with Z100 New York and began by highlighting the “hard work and dedication” needed to make Butter a reality.

During the course of the chat RM was the first to chime in and admit “It feels very good and ‘It’s just about a day since Butter released and were feelings really good.”

When questions surrounding the title name for Butter came around, the boys admitted, “When you hear Butter, what is it? Because Dynamite blows up, but for Butter I was thinking if we will be able to melt into people’s hearts when they hear the song. We are very happy that, in fact, Butter has been melting into ARMYs hearts.”

Check it out below:



