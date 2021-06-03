Alizeh Shah wows fans with her moves to Megan Thee Stallion's hit track: Video

Pakistani showbiz star Alizeh Shah has mesmerised fans with her jaw-dropping moves to the world's renowned singer Megan Thee Stallion's hit track 'Cocky AF'.



The 20-year-old actress - who shot to fame within a very short span of time with her flawless acting skills and bubbly persona - has soared the temperature with her killer moves to a popular track.

Alizeh - who is loved for her innocent face - gave a powerful impression with her vibes in the video.

As background music, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress amazingly chose Megan's famous song, which once trended on social media and turned into discourse about its provocative lyrics.

In the video, Alizeh looks drop-dead gorgeous as she rocks a light pink outfit to elevate her beauty during her stunning walk.

Alizeh Saha took to her Instagram page on Monday to share the video, which attracted massive applause from her admirers.

She captioned the video: 'Not seeking approval.'

The actress has lashed out at trolls who had criticised her for lifestyle choices and fashion looks.



Momina Mushtehsan has also come to Alizeh's defence, slamming the trolls for their inappropriate comments about the charming actress.



Alizeh Shah has always been an impressive personality who fascinates with her true beauty to her more than 3.4 million followers on Instagram.