Billie Eilish's new song 'Lost Cause' will tug at your heartstrings

Pop superstar Billie Eilish delighted fans as she dropped her new song 'Lost Cause' with amazing music video on Wednesday.



The Grammy winner, in the video, is seen with a group of women having a party. The singe apparently gave a message about women's power.

"Lost Cause" is the fourth track of her previously announced sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which is due on July 30.

The previous tracks of he album include the dreamy "My Future," November's "Therefore I Am," and last month's new anthem "Your Power."

All three songs of the music sensation hit the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with "Therefore I Am" reaching No. 2.

The young talented songstress announced the drop with an Instagram post on Wednesday.

She wrote: "Lost Cause” SONG AND VIDEO OUT NOWWWWWW YEEEEEEEEE...we had the time of our lives being hot & shooting this heeheeeeeehee...ENJOY LOL."

Billie Eilish made history this past winter when she became the first female artist ever to win Record of the Year at the Grammy two years running.