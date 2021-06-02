Kate Middleton ‘rose above’ Meghan Markle after flower girl drama

After Meghan Markle accused Kate Middleton of making her cry before her 2018 royal wedding, the latter has been lauded for rising above the drama.



Journalist Camilla Tominey, who penned a piece in Stella magazine about the entire fiasco, called the Duchess of Cambridge a “peacemaker."

“Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview, when Kate was accused of making Meghan cry during a bridesmaid’s dress fitting and failing to support her, Kate rose decidedly above it all,” wrote Tominey.

"Setting aside any personal resentment she may still feel about Harry and Meghan’s televised two-hour tell-all, Kate put her best foot forward in trying to carve a path to reconciliation between the brothers,” she went on to write.

She also touched upon the warmth that was shown by Kate to Prince Harry at Prince Philip's funeral, she wrote: “It was a deft move that shows the Duchess is not overawed by all that’s going on."

Earlier in March, the Duchess of Sussex was asked by Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview whether the reports about her making Kate cry were true.

“The reverse happened,” responded Meghan, claiming that it was Kate who had made her cry over the flower girl dresses when she was marrying Prince Harry in 2018.