After seeing SpaceX satellites, Dua Lipa thought 'we are about to experience an alien invasion'

Dua Lipa said a train of bright lights in the sky on Sunday made her think that the Earth was going to experience an alien invasion.

The caption accompanying Dua's picture on her Instagram, however, suggested that she knew what exactly it was.



"Last night we thought we are about to experience an alien invasion but it was just the starlight satellite," Dua Lipa wrote on Instagram.

Thee lights seen in her pictures were satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

According to Forbes, the satellites are part of a project "Starlink"