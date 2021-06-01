Jennifer Aniston says she's still basking in all the love from 'Friends' reunion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jennifer Aniston on Tuesday posted multiple pictures from the sets of "Friends: The Reunion" and said she is "Still basking in all the love from the special episode of the popular sit-com.
Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a selfie with her co-stars and wrote " The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us."
Another selfie featured David Schwimmer posing with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber. "When two TOTALLY different worlds collide - David Schwimmer's face says it all," she said of his co-star's selfie with the Canadian singer and his wife.
Pictures posted by Aniston also included her selfie with the director of the first season of "Friends".