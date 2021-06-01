close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 1, 2021

Jennifer Aniston says she's still basking in all the love from 'Friends' reunion

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 01, 2021

Jennifer Aniston on Tuesday posted multiple pictures from the sets  of "Friends: The Reunion" and said she is "Still basking in all the love from  the special episode of the popular sit-com.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a selfie with  her co-stars and wrote " The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us."

Another selfie featured  David Schwimmer posing with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber. "When two TOTALLY different worlds collide - David Schwimmer's face says it all," she said of his co-star's selfie with the Canadian singer and his wife.

Pictures posted by Aniston also included her selfie with  the director of  the first season of "Friends".



Latest News

More From Entertainment