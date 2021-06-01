Jennifer Aniston says she's still basking in all the love from 'Friends' reunion

Jennifer Aniston on Tuesday posted multiple pictures from the sets of "Friends: The Reunion" and said she is "Still basking in all the love from the special episode of the popular sit-com.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a selfie with her co-stars and wrote " The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us."

Another selfie featured David Schwimmer posing with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber. "When two TOTALLY different worlds collide - David Schwimmer's face says it all," she said of his co-star's selfie with the Canadian singer and his wife.

Pictures posted by Aniston also included her selfie with the director of the first season of "Friends".







