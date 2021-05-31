close
Sun May 30, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 31, 2021

'Peaky Blinders' season 6 likely to release in 2021

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 31, 2021

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of "Peaky Blinders" season six   and are  hoping that the popular Netflix show would   premier its next season soon.

According to reports, production for the upcoming season has been wrapped up and the show is likely to premier its next season by late 2021 or early 2022.

Anthony Byrne, the director of series, recently said on social media that  the editing part of season six will take some more time, without giving the exact date of the release.

Earlier reports said that the next season will be streamed in September this year.

"Peaky Blinders" was pushed back like several other projects due to the coronavirus pandemic.


