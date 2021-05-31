'Peaky Blinders' season 6 likely to release in 2021

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of "Peaky Blinders" season six and are hoping that the popular Netflix show would premier its next season soon.

According to reports, production for the upcoming season has been wrapped up and the show is likely to premier its next season by late 2021 or early 2022.

Anthony Byrne, the director of series, recently said on social media that the editing part of season six will take some more time, without giving the exact date of the release.



Earlier reports said that the next season will be streamed in September this year.



"Peaky Blinders" was pushed back like several other projects due to the coronavirus pandemic.



