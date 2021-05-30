Bill Maher criticises The Rock talking about contesting presidential election

Hollywood superstar The Rock has been criticized by Bill Maher for talking about running for the US president.

The actor and political commentator, who recently recovered from coronavirus, also mocked Caitlyn Jenner for thinking that she could contest the elections.

Expressing his views, Bell said, "You're not good enough, you're not smart enough, and doggone it, it completely doesn't matter that people like you."



Talking about The Rock, he said, "The fact that he thinks he can tackle the hardest job in the world is proof he has poor judgment."

Taking aim at Caitlyn , he said, she plays a "background character in a reality show not about her."