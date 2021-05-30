close
Sat May 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 30, 2021

Bill Maher criticises The Rock talking about contesting presidential election

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 30, 2021

Hollywood superstar The Rock has been criticized by Bill Maher for talking about running for the US president. 

The actor and political commentator, who recently recovered from  coronavirus, also mocked   Caitlyn Jenner for thinking that she could contest  the elections.

Expressing his views, Bell said, "You're not good enough, you're not smart enough, and doggone it, it completely doesn't matter that people like you." 

Talking about The Rock, he said, "The fact that he thinks he can tackle the hardest job in the world is proof he has poor judgment."

Taking aim at Caitlyn , he said, she plays a "background character in a reality show not about her."

Latest News

More From Entertainment