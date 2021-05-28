close
Fri May 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 28, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram followers increase to over 12.8 million

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 28, 2021

 Prince William and Kate Middleton are about to hit 13 million followers on Instagram.

The couple uses their social media accounts to share their activities with their fans across the world.

They now have almost 12.8 million followers on the Facebook-owned platform  and are expected to reach 13 million soon. 

While Kate and William are followed by millions of people, the royal couple follows only 113 people on the  photo and video sharing app.

