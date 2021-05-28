Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram followers increase to over 12.8 million

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince William and Kate Middleton are about to hit 13 million followers on Instagram.
The couple uses their social media accounts to share their activities with their fans across the world.
They now have almost 12.8 million followers on the Facebook-owned platform and are expected to reach 13 million soon.
While Kate and William are followed by millions of people, the royal couple follows only 113 people on the photo and video sharing app.