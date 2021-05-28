Chris Evans working hard for most expensive Netflix movie

Netflix is currently producing the most expensive movie of its history, The Gray Man. The streaming giant has put all the star cast including Marvel star Chris Evans to work.

The 39-year-old Captain America star seems to be working very hard for the big-budgeted Netflix flick as the star shared snaps of his wounded arms on social media.



The stars are currently filming the movie in the United States.

On Thursday, May 27, Chris Evans posted a collage of his bruised arms' images on his social media feed. The snaps of gnarly bruises demonstrate that the upcoming Chris Evans-starrer is going to be a great movie to watch.

The Marvel star captioned the post of the injured arm images: "It’s like watching the leaves turn in autumn, but condensed into one painful afternoon. (Got into a little tussle with the Gray Man)."



The Gray Man, with a budget of 200 million dollars, is being directed by Hollywood's top directing duo, the Russo Brothers who previously directed Avengers: Endgame.



Co-scripted by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the movie was adapted from the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.



Alongside Chris Evans, the movie will feature Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard.