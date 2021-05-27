‘Friends’ co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry dubbed ‘distant cousins’ in genealogy report

Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry have recently been ousted as distant cousins and the internet is in a frenzy over the finding.

The genealogy report was brought forward by CNN and it cites research done by genealogy website MyHeritage.

Roi Mandel, the head of research at MyHeritage recently spoke to the outlet about their findings and admitted that the results came back ironclad after exhaustive research, and in-depth analysis on birth and death certificates,

Mr Roi even claimed, “We went into this line very deeply, we checked every name. We found a lot of records that support it, and we have confidence that they are related.”