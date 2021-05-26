Emily Blunt recalls why she was ‘blown backward’ at the SAG awards

Emily Blunt recently took to the award stage and got candid about being “blown backward” from her shocking win.



While on stage for her for her SAG award win for A Quiet Place and admitted, “I was shocked. I was absolutely blown backward by it.”

“John and I laughed about it. Going into [the awards ceremony], he goes, ‘I think out of the five, you’re sixth.’ I remember just hearing my name get called out.”

“I think I was leaning back, ready with my smile and [to] clap [for whoever won]. It was just shocking. I was so moved and moved that people saw it as something more. It’s not just a horror movie.”