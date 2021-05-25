Game Of Thrones actress opens up on axed rape scene with The Mountain

Game Of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham has shared new details about an axed scene, claiming her character Unella was meant to be raped by The Mountain, however, the storyline was axed at the last minute.



The actress explained how Unella's death scene was changed at the "last minute," adding ‘it was the worst day of my life’ on set.

At the end of the sixth season of the HBO fantasy, Unella was tortured by Cersei (played by Lena Headey), who doused her in wine.

She was then imprisoned in a room with The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), but after the door had closed behind them the show moved on without revealing what had happened.



Waddingham has shared that the original plan was for Unella to be sexually assaulted. ‘She was meant to be raped by The Mountain, and I think they’d [bosses] had so many complaints about the rape of Sansa that they chose not to go with it,’ Waddingham claimed.