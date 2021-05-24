close
Mon May 24, 2021
Kim Kardashian ‘still hurting’ after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian ‘still hurting’ after Kanye West divorce

Sources close to Kim Kardashian recently stepped forward with news regarding her romantic future.

The source got candid with Hollywood Life and was quoted saying, “She’s still not ready to date, but she’s in a much better place than she was a year agosiness mogul Kim Kardashian. She’s letting the past go and throwing herself into work and the kids.”

“People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs.”

