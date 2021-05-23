No, Dior did not cut ties with Bella Hadid over support for Palestine

Headlines were circulating all around about Bella Hadid losing out on a major deal by Dior after supporting Palestine in the recent Israeli aggression that escalated in the region.

The fashionista, 24, had earlier marched beside thousands in a pro-Palestine rally to protest Israeli aggression on Palestinians.

"The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place... it feels whole! We are a rare breed!! It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!! P.s. The Palestinian drip is real #FreePalestine,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Not long after the demonstration, reports were circulating about Dior cutting off ties with the model over her support for Palestine.

The rumours were shot down by fashion watchdog Diet Prada in a post that confirmed that the brand’s affiliation with Hadid is still going.

Her sister Gigi Hadid also confirmed the news by sharing the post on her Instagram Story.

