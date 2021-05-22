close
Sat May 22, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 22, 2021

Shakira hits 70 million followers on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 22, 2021

 Shakira's popularity continues to increase on social media as the singer has crossed 70 million followers on Instagram.

The Waka-Waka singer has amassed more than 70 million followers by sharing less than 2,000 posts on the photo and video sharing app.

Shakira is following only 117 people including close friends and international celebrities on Instagram.

