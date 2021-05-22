Shakira hits 70 million followers on Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shakira's popularity continues to increase on social media as the singer has crossed 70 million followers on Instagram.
The Waka-Waka singer has amassed more than 70 million followers by sharing less than 2,000 posts on the photo and video sharing app.
Shakira is following only 117 people including close friends and international celebrities on Instagram.