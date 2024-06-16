Snoop Dogg honors 27-year marriage milestone with heartfelt tribute to wife

Snoop Dogg marks 27th marriage milestone with wife

Snoop Dogg recently marked 27 years of marriage with his wife and manager Shante Broadus on Saturday, June 15.

The 52-year-old rapper took to his Instagram to share a carousel of photos tagging Broadus alongside a caption that read: “#TwentySeven”

The couple twinned in matching pink-and-white sweatsuits, with the Garfield Movie star’s arm around his wife in both pictures.

In addition, Broadus shared the same photos with a similar caption on the social media giant.

For the unversed, the couple first met as teenagers at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California. They later accompanied each other and attended prom together in 1989.

However, they tied the knot in June 1997 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

For the unversed, Snoop and Broadus share three children, sons Corde, Cordell, and a 24-year-old daughter Cori.

Fans rushed to the comments section to wish the rapper on completing 27 years with his beloved wifef.

One fan wrote: “May your anniversary be filled with joy, laughter and lots of love!”

While another chimed in, adding: “S'UP uncle snoop u and ur queen have the flyest outfits”