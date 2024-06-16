Kate Middleton’s clever gesture to honour King Charles laid bare

Kate Middleton may be going through cancer treatment, but she is not willing to be pitied over it.

The Princess of Wales, who made her first public appearance in six months, attended the Trooping the Colour parade accompanied by her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Body Language expert Judi James told The Sun that the Princess was “elegant, calm and stoic with not one smallest jot of self-pity or drama.”

Since Kate’s appearance was one of the most anticipated one during the event, she smartly shifted the focus away from her to keep King Charles in the lead role.

“There was a hint of discretion or maybe a desire to not upstage in the way Kate’s hat brim was tilted to partially hide her face in the carriage,” James noted. “But there were some turning to smile and some smiling conversations with her three children.”

James also added that Kate’s wave to the crown also suggested “a desire to avoid stealing the attention on the celebration of the King’s birthday.”

While the Princess stepped out, Kate’s message a day prior “seem to signal a smiling determination to reassure the public and her own children and to get on with the job.”

However, she made it clear that it is a “step towards a return, not the start of it” her signature smile showed “a desire to show resilience and poise.”