George, Charlotte, Louis share heartfelt Father's Day message for Prince William

Prince William received a sweet tribute from three kids he shares with wife Kate Middleton on Father’s Day.

An unseen photo of the Prince of Wales with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, was posted on the Waleses’ joint social media run by Kensington Palace.

“We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day [heart emoji] G, C & L,” read the caption.

The photo captured by the Princess of Wales featured the quartet facing their back at the camera, as they stared into the beautiful scenery at the beach.

William was dressed in a black hoodie and a pair of khaki shorts; meanwhile, George, Charlotte, and Louis coordinated in shirts and shorts, each a different shade of blue.

The loving post follows the prince’s tribute to his own father King Charles via a throwback photo of the duo, captured playing football Kensington Palace Garden in 1986.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, former royal butler Grant Harrold recently dished on the royals’ Father’s Day tradition, which include exchanging cards and gift as well as a private lunch to mark the special day.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is ought to be missing the King at the occasion, owing to the growing distance between them.