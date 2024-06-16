Joe Alwyn refutes link with ex Taylor Swift’s song ‘The Black Dog’

Joe Alwyn recently broke his silence on his six-year relationship with ex Taylor Swift



Joe Alwyn, is setting the record straight about his alleged visits to “The Black Dog.”

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the 33-year-old actor shared insights into his downtime activities, which sparked a conversation about the pub his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, 34, mentions in her song The Black Dog.

Alwyn described his leisure time as quite ordinary, saying, “It probably looks pretty similar to yours, or anyone’s — seeing friends, traveling, going to the pub,” before humorously adding, “Can I make a more boring list?”

The conversation then veered toward the specific pub mentioned in Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. When asked if The Black Dog in Vauxhall, London, was his favorite spot, Alwyn firmly denied ever setting foot there.

“I’ve never been to Vauxhall,” he responded, with a smile that suggested there might be more to the story.

Fans have speculated that some tracks on Swift’s new album reflect her six-year relationship with Alwyn and their subsequent breakup.

However, many believe The Black Dog references another ex: Matty Healy, whom she briefly dated for a month in the beginning of 2023 – right before sparking her romance with now-friend Travis Kelce.