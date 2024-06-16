Lupita Nyong'o issues desperate plea to producers over film casting

Lupita Nyongo announces future plans

Lupita Nyong’o recently revealed her desire to try out the romantic comedy genre of film.

The Black Panther actress, who was honored at an Oscar celebratory event on June 14 for A Quiet Place: Day One, requested Hollywood casting directors with an “open application.”

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the actress who bagged a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award in 2014, spilled details about tackling another genre.

She announced: "Please tell everybody I'm looking for the rom-com. I am here. I'm taking calls. Listen, if I need to audition, I'll do it. I'm dying to do a comedy. Dying to do a comedy."

The Emmy winner, who has been posting silly videos of herself and her cat to flaunt her lighthearted side, added: "I'm trying to tell these executives that I'm funny and that I can be lighthearted and light-footed.”

"But I do have more dramatic roles in the can than light ones, so someone's just got to take a chance with me. So consider this my open application."

For the unversed, Nyong’o is known for her years of work in the film and TV.