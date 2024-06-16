Strictly's Giovanni Pernice debunks allegations of misconduct

Giovanni Pernice debunks behavior allegations

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice recently debunked allegations about his teaching methods, referring to them as "simply false."

The Italian dancer, who has been part of the dance competition since 2015, was axed from the BBC's 2024 line-up.

Mr. Pernice took to his Instagram on Sunday, June 16 to open up about his 'threatening behaviour' in a statement that read: "To my fans and followers. Every week, there are totally untrue stories about me in the media.

"As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behavior. The latest accusations are simply false.

"I am cooperating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth. As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.

"I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support – you messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name."

For the unversed, Giovanni had previously denied any allegations in a statement in May.