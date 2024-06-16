David Beckham honors children in a tributary note on Father's Day

David Beckham posts a Father's Day special on Instagram

David Beckham recently opened up about his relationship with his children on Father's Day.

The former England captain, who shares three sons and one daughter with his wife and former Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham, took to Instagram to honor his children on the special occasion.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude for his children, Beckham wrote on the social media giant: "My biggest achievement in life are my children, thank you @victoriabeckham for giving me these incredible people to love Always remember how much Dad loves you all xxxx."

He posted an adorable photo of his children and another alongside his father David Edward Alan "Ted" Beckham.

Beckham took a nod at his father, adding in the caption: "Happy Father’s Day Dad have an amazing day x love you @tedbeckhamdavid x."

Fans rushed to the comments section, leaving sweet messages for the athlete on the special occasion.

One fan enthused: "One special dad."

While another chimed in, adding: "His sons just look like him in a point in his life."

A third gushed: "Look like 4 marvellous achievements"

Meanwhile, Victoria also uploaded a post to commemorate her father and David on the same day.