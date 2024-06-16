Jennifer Garner turns peacemaker amid Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marital woes

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner gather at Ben Affleck’s rental home

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marital status looks as confusing as ever as Jennifer Garner plays peacemaker.



Affleck and Lopez were spotted returning to the actor’s Brentwood rental house separately on Saturday after they spent a few hours at their marital home, per a report by Page Six.

The Batman actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, also made an appearance but it was unclear with whom she interacted while she was there.

The outing comes amid news that Lopez and Affleck are reportedly headed for a split after rekindling their romance two decades later. The two had been married for two years.

Affleck seemingly moved out of their marital home in Los Angeles amid their marital woes. However, the Argo director had a four-hour long meeting with Lopez at their marital home, which is reportedly now up for sale.

Days later, Garner and Affleck were spotted deep in conversation together in Santa Monica as they had come together to take their 12-year-old son, Samuel, to school for his last day before summer break.

Reports suggested that Garner, who divorced Affleck in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage and shares three children with him, is helping him reconcile with Lopez amid his marital woes.

“She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy,” an insider claimed in May.

Despite efforts, Affleck and Lopez may move towards a divorce as they have reportedly been showing their $60 million marital mansion to potential buyers over the last few weeks.