Ayeza Khan spellbinds fans with each snap from her styling session

Pakistan's much-loved showbiz star Ayeza Khan lives in hearts of her admirers due to her charming beauty and outstanding acting skills.



The versatile actress has emerged as a fashion icon in some of the amazing pictures she has shared on social media.

Ayeza, who mesmerises audience with her stellar performances in Pakistani dramas, is the epitome of beauty and her stunning looks always spellbind her admirers with each snap from her styling session.

In some of her recent fashion shoots, the much-adored TV personality wowed her fans with her enchanting looks, narrating the tales of eastern heritage in a traditional outfit.

The brilliant actress has received massive applause from fans for her superb performances in 'Meray Paas Tum Ho' and 'Mehar Posh'.

Ayeza and Danish Taimoor, who tied the knot in 2014, have two children, daughter, Hoorain Taimoor and son, Rayan Taimoor.

Ayeza Khan is quite active on social media and keeps her followers on the toes by dropping scintillating pics and videos from her styling sessions to give them major style envy.