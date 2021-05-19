Kanye West and Candace Owens' viral snap sparks romance rumours

Social media has been buzzing with theories about Kanye West and Candace Owens after a picture of them went viral.

Kim Kardashian's strange husband Kanye usually keeps away from social media since the news of his and Kim Kardashian’s divorce surfaced online.

The rapper has been in news since an old picture of his with Candace made rounds on internet.



Candace and Kanye’s name came together in 2018. This was also the time Candace was promoting her Blexit idea. The two did have an interaction with each other in 2018.



The rapper’s name was dragged into it after many thought he was the designer behind the Blexit logo. However, Kanye soon denied this in a tweet.

Kanye and Candace did not have any such feelings as they were just promoting their respective brands.

Kanye had met Candace because he was pleased to see that someone was ready to speak their mind without thinking about the consequences.



The picture of Kanye and Candace has resurfaced after years and some were convinced they were taken recently. In reality, Cadance and Kanye have not met and those pictures are from their 2018 meeting.

