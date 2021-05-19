close
Tue May 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 19, 2021

Kevin Hart to feature in Snoop Dogg's show

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 19, 2021

American rapper Snoop Dogg actor Kevin Hart are teaming up for a comedy sports news show.

According to reports, the rapper is developing an unscripted series about world's dumbest criminals for Peacock streaming service.

Snoop Dogg confirmed that the show will feature Kevin Hart. Taking to Instagram, he shared a news article regarding his new project and asked Kevin Hart in the comments, "Let's go".


