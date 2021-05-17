Prince Harry under fire for podcast interview: ‘Why go into personal matters?’

An expert recently came in guns blazing against Prince Harry for “getting into personal matters” during his podcast interview with Dax Shepard.

The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams and during his interview with Express he gave his take to Prince Harry’s explosive podcast interview and admitted, “This is an interview that Harry should not have given.”

He went on to say, “It seems that he believes that interviews which give insights into his life as a senior royal give him celebrity credibility” but in reality they leave him to become “passé.”

"It shows he is in a form of limbo, he is trying to be meaningful but it won’t be long before having him on a podcast will be a sign of being passé."