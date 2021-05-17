Jennifer Lopez shares exciting news with fans amid her reunion with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez mesmerised fans with an amazing post about her latest music as she returned to recording studio amid romance rumours with ex Ben Affleck.



The 51-year-old songstress took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share an excited news about her new songs, revealing "Sexy summer fun coming."

The post suggests as the Hustlers star have some new music on the way. In the photo, Lopez can be seen singing in the recording studio.

Though the superstar did not give any additional hints yet her excited fans think she's going to release new music which may reflect her rumoured romance with her on-off boyfriend Ben Affleck.

Lopez recently wrapped filming on the upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, which is set to release next summer.



The movie, produced by Lopez and Ryan Reynolds, follows a couple bringing their families together for a destination wedding. Although the dream ceremony starts to fall apart when they get cold feet, the pair are forced to come together to rescue their families from a dangerous hostage situation.

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in 2002 and starred together in Jersey Girl and Gigli. They shockingly postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle and had officially split by January 2004.

Last month, Ben Affleck was seen outside of Jennifer Lopez's home following her split from Alex Rodriguez. The pair were also spotted enjoying moments together in Montana, where the Justice League actor owns a home.