Fri May 14, 2021
May 15, 2021

Gigi Hadid faces backlash for supporting Palestinians

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 15, 2021

Gigi Hadid is facing backlash for supporting the people of Palestine over  Israeli attacks which have killed over 100 innocent Palestinians.

She has been accused of anti-Semitism after the supermodel voiced support for the people of Palestinians amid Israeli aggression.

Gigi received backlash for her social media posts in support of Palestine after Israel killed more than a hundred civilians including children.

The US-based model on Saturday shared a screenshot of some comments that she received on her posts.

Reacting to the allegations, Gigi Hadid wrote, "I condemn anti-semitism. I am not trying to kill you, nor would I ever want that. I do not wish any more deaths upon Israelis, just as I feel about Palestinians. There are also Jewish Palestinians and Christian Palestinians, as there was, coexisting, with may father's Muslim Palestinian family when he was born in Palestine in 1948. I wish you peace."


