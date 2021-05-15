Katy Perry says 'boys aren't mature until they're 35, at least'

American singer Katy Perry is brutally honest to speak her heart out about her early days' craze for boys, along with a lot of words of worldly wisdom.

Reflecting about her early days in the music industry, the 36-year-old pop icon told POPSUGAR she did "a really good job."

"I have no regrets. I stumbled, I fell, I made mistakes. I learned from all of it. But I was pretty boy crazy. I think I was always searching for real love and true love." The singer, however, had a piece of advice for her younger self to "lose some time to be emotional about the boys," although "it did fuel the songs."

Katy Perry has some words on practical worldly wisdom for the young people out there. "Don't worry, keep swinging, make mistakes. Don't read the comments. Don't scroll down on the comments, and know how to separate real life from internet life," she said. "And boys aren't mature until they're 35, at least."

Katy met Orlando Bloom while he was 39. Bloom has a son Flynn from her earlier relationship. "He's really cool. I definitely subtly use him as a radar for 'cool factor,'" Perry revealed about Flynn as, according to her, he helped her pick a lead single for her last album, Smile.

"I remember I had 'Harleys in Hawaii,' 'Small Talk,' and 'Never Really Over' on a playlist a couple years ago, and I just did like a blind sound test for him, and he was like, 'Never Really Over.' And I'm like, 'OK, that's the single. Let's do it.'"

Katy Perry also receives support from her family and friends. "Dua Lipa has always been so kind, and she always congratulated me, especially when I had the baby. And Ellie Goulding just had her baby, and we've sent some photos back and forth," Perry recalled.

"Sia has been a rock at times in the past, when I was really going through it. And Ariana Grande, her and I will see each other and catch up, and I've got so much love for her. I think she's just got the best voice in the music industry. I think there's a lot of females that are more interconnected these days, which is great."

On May 14, Katy Perry released the track "Electric" for Pokémon's 25th anniversary. She announced the good news on her social media feed. The happy actress captioned the post: WARNING: Video may awaken powers that are SHOCKING Electric is out now! Take a Pikachu at the link in bio #pokemon25."







