‘Uncle Sargam’ dies of cardiac arrest at age of 76

Pakistan's legendary puppeteer Farooq Qaiser, best known as Uncle Sargam, passed away at the age of 76 on Friday.



According to reports, TV icon and one of the pioneers of puppetry and art in Pakistan, Farooq Qaiser died of a cardiac arrest in Islamabad.

Uncle Sargam, who was a household name for Pakistani kids of the 80s & 90s, was born on October 31, 1945 in Lahore.

He began his career as an artist after completing graduation from National College of Arts in Lahore.

Children’s show Kaliyan, Sargam Sargam and Daak Time are popular TV shows of Farooq Qaiser.

Uncle Sargam and Maasi Museebtay are regarded as Pakistan's legendary puppet duo.