Billie Eilish reveals the real reason she couldn’t ‘stomach’ AppleTV+ documentary

Renowned singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently shed light on why she couldn’t stomach her AppleTV+ documentary and spent six hours trying to watch it to continuum.

The singer got candid during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and admitted she spent “like, six hours to get through it because we kept pausing it over and over and just screaming and running around.”

“It was crazy, 'cause they were filming me for, like, three years, and I had no idea what they got on camera and what they didn't.”

She went on to tell the host, “I'm pretty much myself in front of the camera — I don't really have a line, so I was pretty worried about what was gonna be in there. But I loved it. It was such an amazing, completely surreal thing that was created.”