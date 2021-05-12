Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have been planning for reunion since long time

Jennifer Lopez sung 'I'm Glad' at the VAX Live concert and it was reportedly about Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion is not mere coincidence, but the fact that they have been planning it since long is quite evident.



The former couple have been gushing over each other, dropping hints pointing to a plausible reunion.



The Batman star lavished praises on Lopez saying, "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

Moreover, Lopez's VAX Live performance was a nod to the actor. The songstress sung I'm Glad and it was reportedly about Affleck.

Meanwhile, Montana, where the two headed together for a getaway is a romantic haven for lovers.

Sources say it is not just a place where Affleck owns a home, but a significant spot for couples. Montana is where Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel decamped to in 2016.