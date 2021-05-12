Alex Rodriguez breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion

Alex Rodriguez apparently took a dig at Ben Affleck when he was grilled about his ex-ladylove Jennifer Lopez's rebound romance.

The 45-year-old former New York Yankees player said 'Go Yankees!' on Monday afternoon in Miami when asked about the resurgence of 'Bennifer'

Affleck is a big fan of the Boston Red Sox, who have been fierce rivals of the Yankees for over 100 years. He famously refused to wear a Yankees cap in the movie Gone Girl, and was subsequently criticized by director David Fincher for being 'unprofessional'.



'What do you think about the news about Jennifer and Ben?' Rodriguez is asked in a video shared by a media outlet. When he is questioned further about their trip to Montana, the 45-year-old former New York Yankees player added, 'Go Yankees!' with a wry smile.



Now, the words of former baseball ace are being considered as a dig at the 48-year-old actor after his appearance with J.Lo.

Affleck and Lopez have been spending more time reconnecting with a trip to the Big Sky Resort, where J.Lo was spotted riding in the passenger seat of Affleck's vehicle. The two, according to a media outlet, flew to Los Angeles together on Sunday, when they shared a ride back to Lopez's Bel-Air home.

Lopez and Affleck, who each have children from previous marriages, have plenty in common these days - they are both single as the Argo star split from actress Ana de Armas in January.

