Olivia Wilde subs film direction akin to ‘coming out of the closet’

Actor Olivia Wilde recently shed light on her experiences with film direction and its tumultuous struggles.

The claim was brought forward in Wilde’s most recent interview with Off Camera.

There the actor touched upon her exhaustive experience directing a film and admitted, “I almost feel like someone who’s come out of the closet.”

Reason being that “There’s this feeling of honesty about what I really want to do, and it's a level of comfort that comes from being true to yourself that I haven’t felt in a long time.”