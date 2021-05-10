close
Mon May 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 10, 2021

Olivia Wilde subs film direction akin to ‘coming out of the closet’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 10, 2021
Olivia Wilde subs film direction akin to ‘coming out of the closet’

Actor Olivia Wilde recently shed light on her experiences with film direction and its tumultuous struggles.

The claim was brought forward in Wilde’s most recent interview with Off Camera.

There the actor touched upon her exhaustive experience directing a film and admitted, “I almost feel like someone who’s come out of the closet.”

Reason being that “There’s this feeling of honesty about what I really want to do, and it's a level of comfort that comes from being true to yourself that I haven’t felt in a long time.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment