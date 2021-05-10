Billie Eilish befittingly responds to trolls criticising her new Vogue look

Billie Eilish has hit back at the critics of her recent Vogue cover image, slamming a sexist headline about her new look.



The multiple Grammy Award-winning singer recently stunned everyone as she changed her look completely for the shoot, which saw her deviate from her usual baggy clothing and black and green hair to an entirely different style.



The 19-year-old's stunning appearance on the magazine's cover attracted huge applause from her steadfast fans. However, some took it upon themselves to criticise the change.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker smartly responded to the trolls as she posted an edited image of a headline on her Instagram story.

The publication had written: "Proof that money can make you change your values and sell out," Billie has corrected it with: "Proof that women can change their minds and reclaim autonomy over their own bodies."

The original headline continued: "Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue - despite years of vowing to 'hide her body'."

The music sensation appeared to be an apt writer as she amended the latter part of that text to read 'despite years of being an actual child'.



The songstress usually rocks baggy, oversized clothing to avoid displaying her body and drawing attention to her curves.

However, the teenage artist has donned a corset and a range of body suits to look like a glamour model in the recent styling session with the magazine.

Billie Eilish, in interview with the magazine, elaborated on her thoughts on the subject of body shaming in the media and in her career.

