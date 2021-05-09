Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters come at Prince William for this reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supporters hurled criticism at Prince William after he joined racism boycott event.

The Duke of Cambridge, last week, joined the boycott regarding growing racist abuse, prompting Harry and Meghan fans to speak up.

According to royal author Omid Scobie some people online are questioning "why William chose to speak about football and not his brother".

"This was led by some of the biggest football players in the world all taking a stand against online abuse.

"It will be interesting to see if he continues with this work."

"I think he will. It is a subject that his brother and sister-in-law feel very passionate about and have been doing a lot of campaigning on as well."

"Some people have been commenting online, questioning why the Duke of Cambridge had been silent when Harry and Meghan faced their own issues online.

"We will never know the answer to this, but it's something that will keep coming up as long as William talks about this."