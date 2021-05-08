Olivia Rodrigo slams critics hating on her music: ‘You want me to feature taxes?’

Lyricist and singer Olivia Rodrigo recently spilled the beans on her decision to write songs about her love life.

The rising star got candid during her during her interview with The Guardian and shed light on her decision to write songs about love and boys.

She was quoted saying, “I’m a teenage girl, I write about stuff that I feel really intensely – and I feel heartbreak and longing really intensely – and I think that’s authentic and natural.”

“I don’t really understand what people want me to write about; do you want me to write a song about income taxes? How am I going to write an emotional song about that?”

“Something I’m really proud of is that this record talks about emotions that are hard to talk about or aren’t really socially acceptable especially for girls: anger, jealously, spite, sadness, they’re frowned upon as [expletive] and moaning and complaining or whatever. ‘But I think they’re such valid emotions’.”