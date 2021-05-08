Prince Charles, Harry have an excruciating amount of ‘bad blood’: ‘It’s all low blows’

An expert recently spilled the beans on all of the ‘bad blood’ Prince Charles and Prince Harry accumulated over the last few months due to all the ‘low blows.”

The claim was brought forward by royal expert Ducan Larcombe and during his interview with Fabulous he was quoted saying, “When it comes to Prince Charles, Harry was clearly attacking his own father. There is a hell of a lot of bad blood between Charles and Harry and you can kind of understand it.”

“Prince Charles has been waiting to become King since the age of four, and it reaches the point when it is going to be in the not-too-distant future that his job will finally start.”

“And he’s got his very popular, very high profile son trying to sweep the mat from under his feet from saying his father and Prince William are trapped.”

“So for Harry to throw insults at his brother not wanting to be king is one thing, but to say it about your father who has waited 70 years to do that job, that’s about as low a blow as Harry could have dealt his dad.”