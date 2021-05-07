Jesse Williams makes Grey's Anatomy exit after 11 years

Grey’s Anatomy says goodbye to a major beloved character.

In the show’s latest episode, it was unearthed that Jesse Williams, who plays Dr. Jackson Avery, is leaving after 11 years in the show.

"Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift,” Krista Vernoff, the show’s executive producer and showrunner, told E!.

"We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery—played to perfection for so many years."

Jesse’s exit comes after the departure of Giacomo Giannotti's character Andrew DeLuca who died after getting stabbed by an attempted kidnapper.