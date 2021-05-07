close
Fri May 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 7, 2021

Michael B. Jordan reflects on his career's worst audition

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 07, 2021
Michael B. Jordan recalled the experience of auditioning for 'Star Wars'

US actor Michael B. Jordan got candid about giving the worst audition in his life in a recent interview.

The star, while appearing on Just for Variety podcast, recalled the experience of auditioning for Star Wars.

“That was probably my worst audition to date. I couldn't wrap my brain around some of the sides, because when you're reading for these high-level projects, there's never really any specificity in the sides. Everything's super vague; everything is secret," he said about the time he tried his luck at being cast in the movie in 2013.

Michael further went on to say how disconnected he felt during the audition and walked out quickly soon as the lines ended.

Talking about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor said, "Never say never," while reflecting on his stint in Black Panther.

