Meghan Markle addresses Prince Harry’s ‘unhappiness’ with military title loss

Meghan Markle reportedly showed off all of Prince Harry’s unhappiness with military title loss in her new children’s book.

The claim was made by royal biographer Phil Dampier in his interview with The Sun.

There he claimed, “The illustration of a red-haired soldier (obviously you know who) hugging his little boy, looks as though he has come home from war after many years and pulls at the heart-strings.”

“Mum is in tears as she looks through the window, and sees her husband returning from battle to pick up family life once more. It’s a scenario familiar to so many military couples separated by conflicts.”

“But of course it wasn’t a reality for Harry, who was in a different relationship when he served in Afghanistan. Rather Meghan is probably showing how much the Army meant to Harry and how upset he is to lose his military titles.”