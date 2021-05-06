close
Thu May 06, 2021
Web Desk
May 6, 2021

Prince Philip's secret to long-lasting marriage with Queen unearthed

Web Desk
Thu, May 06, 2021

Prince Philip and the Queen’s marriage has been exemplary as  their 73-year-old partnership was one of the longest that the British monarch ever witnessed.

The secret to their long-lasting marriage was revealed during a toast he made to his wife during the couple’s golden anniversary lunch in November 1997.

He described that having “tolerance” as the key ingredient to their successful marriage.

"I think the main lesson we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient in any happy marriage," he said.

“You can take it from me, the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance."

