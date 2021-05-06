'Money Heist's Alvaro Morte bids adieu as show wraps up with season 5

'Money Heist's Alvaro Morte aka Professor shared a clip where he can be seen looking back at the show sets

Money Heist's beloved Professor, played by Alvaro Morte, bid his hit character an emotional goodbye after wrapping up shoot for the fifth and final season



On Wednesday, Alvaro took to Instagram to share with his followers a heartwarming video, wherein he can be seen looking back at the sets of the show from his car.



"Leaving for the last time the set of @lacasadepapel Words are unnecessary,” he captioned the clip.

"Thankful for so much, for everything. To the fans (the first ones, of course), to the entire team of @vancouvermediaproducciones and @netflixes @netflix And to you, my dear Professor. I will miss having such a good time with you. THANK YOU," he added.

Alvaro’s co-stars and fans flooded the comments section with love. In particular Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso wrote, "What a trip. What an amazing trip, Alvaro. May your heart light up what is coming, I ask."

Meanwhile, Alvaro’s fans expressed disbelief at the parting of his character. One of them commented, "I'm not ready to say goodbye,” while another wrote, "OMG! Thank you for this amazing character, Álvaro. The professor will be terribly missed. But all the best to you and your new projects.”

Money Heist season 5 will premiere on Netflix later this year.